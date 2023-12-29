If you hate Abba, 2024 is really not going to be your year…

If you’re one of those fun sponges who doesn’t leap to their feet on New Year’s Eve when someone puts on “Dancing Queen” (and, oh, they will…), brace positions, please: I’m afraid 2024 is not going to be your year.

In case you somehow hadn’t noticed, Abba are having an extraordinary, and unexpected, late-period revival. Abba Voyage, their futuristic concert series that uses digital trickery to conjure up the band in their late-1970s pomp, is still attracting sell-out crowds in east London’s Olympic Park, a good year and a half after opening.

Having contributed a third of a billion pounds to the economy in its first year alone, the show – which is pure sensory and nostalgia overload – has also spawned an entire new entertainment artform, opening the way for other ‘heritage’ acts to take to the stage again without having to actually take to the stage. US rockers Kiss recently announced they are now planning their own avatar show.