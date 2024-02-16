Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

How Alexei Navalny’s death could backfire for Putin

The Kremlin may hope his death serves as a deterrent to those toying with opposition activism, but in truth it makes the Russian president’s fiercest critic a hero and a martyr, writes Mary Dejevsky

Friday 16 February 2024 16:38
Comments
<p>Navalny’s return to Russia in 2021 was an act of extraordinary courage on the part of someone who knew he was a marked man</p>

Navalny’s return to Russia in 2021 was an act of extraordinary courage on the part of someone who knew he was a marked man

(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It could be said that the fate of Alexei Navalny was sealed on 17 January, 2021, the day that he decided to return to Russia after five months of treatment and convalescence in Germany following a suspected poisoning in Siberia.

His return was an act of extraordinary courage on the part of someone who knew he was a marked man, but saw himself first and foremost as a Russian, whose mission and future made sense only in his home country, even if he was behind bars.

His death could be cast as a state-sponsored assassination. The Kremlin, or more accurately, Vladimir Putin, was intent on eliminating Navalny – the man he never named – even more so after an apparent first attempt was thwarted by a professionally minded pilot and a quick-thinking medical team in Omsk.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in