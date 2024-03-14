Wisecracking Angela Rayner delivers a masterclass in political satire

All in all, it was a pretty good day for Angela Rayner. She was note perfect replying to Michael Gove in the Commons, and breezed off in a Carrie Johnson-style dress to a press gallery lunch, where she told some quite good jokes (and some stinkers), and won some new admirers.

Along the way, she neatly dropped a little news bomblet about wanting Diane Abbott to get back the Labour whip, an almost-loyal intervention that upped the pressure on Keir Starmer a teeny bit without actually causing ructions.

And when the first question came about whether she dodged a grand’s worth of capital gains tax on a house sale a few years back came up, she dead-batted it like a pro. Nothing to see here, nothing to pay.