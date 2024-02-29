Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

MPs must make up their minds up on assisted dying – whether they want to or not

A landmark Health & Social Care Committee report into dying with dignity has recommended that MPs be allowed to do whatever they see fit on the divisive issue. The coming general election will force fence-sitters to finally take a side, says James Moore

Thursday 29 February 2024 10:26
Comments
<p>Baroness Campbell is a fierce opponent of assisted dying </p>

Baroness Campbell is a fierce opponent of assisted dying

(Parliament YB)

If nothing else, the Health & Social Care Committee deserves an “A” for originality.

It has managed to produce a report on assisted suicide that contains barely any recommendations, beyond the importance of investing more in palliative (end-of-life) care – which is hardly controversial. It would be churlish to disagree with it.

But in trying hard not to upset anyone who holds a position in this emotive debate – those who want to give seriously ill patients the option to “die with dignity” by a method quaintly referred to as “assisted dying” or “assisted suicide” (AD/AS), versus those who believe this is euthanasia by another name – the report pleases no one.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in