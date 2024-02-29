If nothing else, the Health & Social Care Committee deserves an “A” for originality.

It has managed to produce a report on assisted suicide that contains barely any recommendations, beyond the importance of investing more in palliative (end-of-life) care – which is hardly controversial. It would be churlish to disagree with it.

But in trying hard not to upset anyone who holds a position in this emotive debate – those who want to give seriously ill patients the option to “die with dignity” by a method quaintly referred to as “assisted dying” or “assisted suicide” (AD/AS), versus those who believe this is euthanasia by another name – the report pleases no one.