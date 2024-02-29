MPs must make up their minds up on assisted dying – whether they want to or not
A landmark Health & Social Care Committee report into dying with dignity has recommended that MPs be allowed to do whatever they see fit on the divisive issue. The coming general election will force fence-sitters to finally take a side, says James Moore
If nothing else, the Health & Social Care Committee deserves an “A” for originality.
It has managed to produce a report on assisted suicide that contains barely any recommendations, beyond the importance of investing more in palliative (end-of-life) care – which is hardly controversial. It would be churlish to disagree with it.
But in trying hard not to upset anyone who holds a position in this emotive debate – those who want to give seriously ill patients the option to “die with dignity” by a method quaintly referred to as “assisted dying” or “assisted suicide” (AD/AS), versus those who believe this is euthanasia by another name – the report pleases no one.
