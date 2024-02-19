Independent TV
Carol Vorderman cries as she shares assisted dying beliefs following mother's death
**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
Carol Vorderman has said she would end her own life if she was diagnosed with a terminal illness as she opened up on her mother’s death from cancer.
After Dame Ester Rantzen revealed she has joined Swiss assisted dying clinic Dignitas following her terminal cancer diagnosis, Ms Vorderman said she would do the same.
Sharing her experience of her mother’s death on her LBC programme on Sunday (18 February), she said: "I will never forget the pain - or the moment she took her last breath. And I can still see it.
"I've spoken to my children about it and I have spoken to my son about it. I don't know whether if she had been given a choice whether or not she would have taken it.
"And that's the point of my story today. Would she have taken the chance at assisted dying? I know I would."
