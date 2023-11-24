When I heard about the chancellor talking about pay rises in the autumn statement, it got me thinking about the people in my community who are often left out, and how these moves could shake things up for them.

And guess what? It’s a mixed bag! Sure, there are some improvements, but let’s face it – the chancellor’s autumn statement doesn’t solve the bigger financial problems that are hitting us the hardest. It certainly doesn’t take into account the experiences of people facing financial exclusion, such as Black, Indigenous, people of colour (BIPOC) or migrants like myself.

Here are just a few of the challenges they face amidst the promises of the autumn statement: