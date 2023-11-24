Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Why the chancellor’s tax cuts don’t work for marginalised people like me

The autumn statement makes some big promises, writes small business owner Tynah Matembe. But Jeremy Hunt must try much harder to answer the needs of minority communities like mine…

Friday 24 November 2023 14:17
Comments
<p>The £350 small business rate relief sounds good on paper, but it barely scratches the surface of our struggles</p>

The £350 small business rate relief sounds good on paper, but it barely scratches the surface of our struggles

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When I heard about the chancellor talking about pay rises in the autumn statement, it got me thinking about the people in my community who are often left out, and how these moves could shake things up for them.

And guess what? It’s a mixed bag! Sure, there are some improvements, but let’s face it – the chancellor’s autumn statement doesn’t solve the bigger financial problems that are hitting us the hardest. It certainly doesn’t take into account the experiences of people facing financial exclusion, such as Black, Indigenous, people of colour (BIPOC) or migrants like myself.

Here are just a few of the challenges they face amidst the promises of the autumn statement:

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in