You have to feel a bit sorry for Ben Affleck. On the one hand, the actor appears to have everything – a $20m home in L.A, a glittering film career, a position on the Hollywood ‘A’ list, three children – he even got to marry Jennifer Garner (although she is now his ex-wife).

Affleck, 48, is a household name; has achieved the eyewatering level of celebrity that allows him access to the brightest parties, the hottest restaurants (when the pandemic allows), the adoration of thousands of fans. Yet he is, just like many of us, looking for love.

And while we’ve all made mistakes when dating (agreeing to a first date in a graveyard during lockdown with a man who talked only of the death metal scene in Milan, for two hours, was one of mine), we probably haven’t all experienced the fallout Affleck recently encountered after sending TikTok user nivinejay a video message to ask her why she’d “unmatched” him on the exclusive dating app Raya. “Nivine,” he said, in a post that has gone viral since Jay shared it. “Why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

There we have it, you see – my sympathy for Affleck’s very natural, very human quest for romance stretches a little thin, at this point, because in sharing his hurt ego, it seems to me he has unwittingly shared the one thing I can’t stand: entitlement. A very niche form of entitlement, granted, given he’s a blockbuster movie star, but I believe a very common, very male entitlement, nonetheless – he might as well have said, “don’t you know who I am?”

The thing about Affleck’s wounded “it’s me”, you see, is that he appears simply unable to believe that the woman he had matched with didn’t want to take it any further; that she might, heaven forbid, be able to look past his stardom and judge whether he’s well-suited to her as a person. As a human being – not just as Ben Affleck.

But unattractive as I find Affleck’s behaviour in this instance (there’s also an argument for the fact that private messages on a dating app shouldn’t be shared, as Chrissy Teigen pointed out) it does also play on my sympathies. It must be hell for celebrities like Ben Affleck on dating apps. Near on impossible, in fact, to do something perfectly “normal”, like dating, precisely because you’re Ben Affleck.

I have a friend who is on TV who can’t join a dating app because he’s too recognisable. If his social media accounts are anything to go by, it would be too difficult – the moment he set up an Instagram account, his DMs were filled with nudes and lewd comments. It leaves him, and celebrities like him, stuck: impossible to meet anyone “in the wild” due to the pandemic; impossible to do it online. It can be lonely, having a “face”.

And I also need to confess something: because I’ve done what Jay did with Affleck ... of sorts. During lockdown, a well-known TV soap star swiped right on me on a dating app, and I’ll admit that it tickled me so much, given his identity, that I shared the fact with my friends – I even wrote a poem about it.

As I reflect now on why I did that, I admit that I do feel guilty. Because as amusing as it was to have someone “from the telly” ask me out, I forgot he is a human being – that acting is his job; that the fact he is “a celebrity” probably makes finding a partner more difficult for him than for the rest of us.

And there’s really nothing “funny” or shameful about wanting to find love.