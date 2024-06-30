Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

After the disaster of the Biden/Trump debate, is it time to consider upper age limits for politics?

Politics is no place for old men, and Will Gore has some other ideas for keeping pensioners to age-appropriate activities

Sunday 30 June 2024 16:32 BST
Comments
Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate
Donald Trump and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate (Getty)

It’s been a bad few days for the elderly.

In the US, last week’s televised presidential debate between septuagenarian Donald Trump and octogenarian Joe Biden would have served better as an advert for a nursing home than for either of those two men to re-enter the White House.

Meanwhile, on this side of the Atlantic, undercover reporters from Channel 4 News filmed a campaigner called Andrew Parker, whose campaigning for Reform UK used racist language rarely heard among political canvassers. Nigel Farage claims the whole thing was a set-up; Channel 4 disagrees. But one thing’s clear – Parker genuinely is an old ’un. Indeed, in an interview with Sky News, that fact seemed to form part of his defence. “I’m an old man,” he said. “And I still use old words.” Well, that’s one way to put it.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in