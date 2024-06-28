Trump claims ‘big victory’ over Biden one day after presidential debate

Donald Trump claimed he had a "big victory" against Joe Biden one day after the first television debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The current US president struggled badly against his opponent as Democrats looked on in horror, appearing low in energy during the CNN showdown in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr Biden's predecessor, meanwhile, repeated lies and falsehoods throughout the exchange; He often failed to answer questions and was pressed three times on whether he would accept November’s results.

"We had a big victory against a man that really is looking to destroy our country," Trump claimed.