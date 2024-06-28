Independent TV
Culture
01:03
Jon Stewart jokes Joe Biden has ‘resting 25th Amendment face’ after debate performance
Comedian Jon Stewart tore into Donald Trump and Joe Biden after the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.
The Daily Show host presented a live election special on Comedy Central on Thursday night (27 June).
“We just watched what you watched,” he said in disbelief at the start of the show.
Stewart went on to show a range of cringeworthy clips from the CNN debate, before focusing on the current president.
He took aim at Biden’s gormless expressions while Trump was talking and joked: “A lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face”.
The joke was a reference to the onstitutional amendment regarding the process of replacing a president due to death or resignation.
