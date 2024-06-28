Donald Trump and Joe Biden met on stage to debate for the first time in the 2024 election cycle.

President Biden struggled early on, stumbling over answers and appearing low energy with the White House confirming later that he had a cold. Trump, on the other hand, was far more energetic, but repreated lies and falsehoods throughout mostly failing to answer questions.

Following the debate a CNN poll showed Trump as the winner, with 67 per cent of viewers feeling that Trump put in a better performance, compared to just 33 per cent for Biden.