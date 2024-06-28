Biden makes pit stop at Waffle House in Atlanta after first presidential debate

Joe Biden and his wife Jill stopped at a Waffle House in the Atlanta area early on Friday morning (28 June) and told customers “I think we did well” in the presidential debate.

The unexpected visit came shortly after the president’s heated clash with rival Donald Trump on CNN.

Walking into the restaurant, the pair were warmly received by diners and staff, with many taking the opportunity to snap photos and share a few words with the president and first lady.

During Thursday night’s debate, Biden sounded hoarse and delivered a shaky, halting performance while his Republican rival Trump battered him with a series of often false attacks.