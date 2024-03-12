Blackout Britain: how the lights are going out on Rishi’s election chances

The latest instalment in Rishi Sunak’s plan to frighten people into voting Conservative is to warn of power cuts if we don’t build new gas power stations.

Thugs have taken over our streets. Strikes have rendered the rail network unusable. More strikes mean we can’t rely on the NHS. We aren’t spending enough on defence. We are letting people out of prison two months early because the jails are full.

And now we can’t be sure the lights will stay on. But vote Conservative, because the plan is working and it would be worse if Labour “took us back to square one”.