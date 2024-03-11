Jump to content

The government is happy to ‘cancel’ dissent when it comes from the left

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 11 March 2024 17:37
A protest against the weekly pro-Palestine rallies in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Robin Simcox, the commissioner for countering extremism at the Home Office, has argued that London has become a "no-go zone for Jews" during weekends when marches demanding a ceasefire in Gaza are being held. This ignores the fact that literally thousands of Jewish people are part of those marches, and they have been from the very beginning of the current conflict.

Just recently, 400,000 peacefully marched through central London demanding a ceasefire. In my opinion, it’s clear Simcox has his own political agenda when he attacks peaceful demonstrations.

After all, Rishi Sunak made a speech that argued that “extremists” who did not share British “values” were a danger to its democracy. To me, it appeared Sunak was criticising the peace movement for Gaza, although the picture he painted bears no relation to reality.

