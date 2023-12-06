Did Boris Johnson say enough at the Covid Inquiry to win back the Tory faithful?
The former prime minister’s evidence was a reminder that he was a lousy leader of an incompetent government. But it was also his best chance yet to burnish his reputation and pave the way for a second coming, says Andrew Grice
Although it was much trailed by his allies, Boris Johnson’s apology for mistakes made in the pandemic turned out to be pretty half-hearted. He didn’t even use the A-word in his opening remarks, saying: “Can I just say how glad I am to be at this inquiry, and how sorry I am for the pain and the loss and the suffering of the Covid victims?”
He went further in his 200-page written statement, which is due to be published tomorrow. “We – I – unquestionably made mistakes, and for those I unreservedly apologise,” he wrote. “There was terrible suffering, which we did our best to alleviate, and, where we failed, I apologise again.”
Yet he appeared to row back in a revealing exchange when Hugo Keith KC, the Covid Inquiry’s counsel, asked him to say precisely what he was apologising for. Johnson replied “We may have made mistakes”, but declined to “itemise them […] in a hierarchy”.
