Comment

Here’s what you can expect from Boris Johnson’s new GB News show

The former PM has a history of taking the money and disappointing, writes Sean O’Grady. Why should this new venture be any different?

Saturday 28 October 2023 14:26
<p>I wouldn’t actually expect to see that much of Johnson on GB News in the coming months because he will be doing as little documentary-making as possible</p>

Has it come to this? Has troubled TV channel GB News sunk so low now that it has been forced to hire Boris Johnson? A man chased out of office by his own MPs? Who left parliament before he was suspended for lying to the House of Commons? Whose private life is so shameful that he’d dare not speak of it in public for fear of outraging decent people?

Yes, is the answer to that. GB News has betrayed its finest tradition by hiring him. “The people’s channel”, as it likes to think itself in its pomp, was once the proud host to such honest-to-goodness conspiracy theorists as Mark Steyn.

Not long ago it could boast the presence of journalists such as Dan Wooton. There was even a self-described cadre of “freedom fighters”, led by the redoubtable Captain Laurence “Lozza” Fox and his padre, Deacon Calvin Robinson. The channel was responsible for great TV moments, such as when Lee “30p” Anderson fed Whiskas to fellow star Michelle Dewberry – and who can forget Martin Daubney breaking the news of the capture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife?

