The Johnson premiership was always a disaster waiting to happen. A souped-up car driven recklessly through pedestrians and red lights; nothing under the bumper but the heady fumes of self-importance, greed and malice.

Before the British people elected Boris Johnson prime minister in 2019, it was abundantly clear what kind of person he was. He’d lied when he was a journalist, making up quotes at The Times. He’d written articles calling Muslim women “letterboxes”, gay men “tank-topped bum boys” and referred to Black people as “piccaninnies” with “watermelon smiles”. He’d conspired to have a journalist he didn’t like beaten up.

We knew this, and we voted him in anyway. Or rather, some of us did. I – and 10.3 million others – cast my ballot for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn.

I picked the self-effacing bloke with a penchant for peaceful protest and jam-making. The person who wanted to make Britain a more compassionate, more equal place, that operates in the interests of everyone, not just a handful of Old Etonians. Someone who inspired hope in those who had never felt represented in politics; who spoke on behalf of the vulnerable, the poor and the disenfranchised.

Sadly, the jam-maker wasn’t given much of a fair hearing. Swathes of the British press threw every clod of dirt in their arsenal at him, out of – I would argue – the fear that people would listen to his message and decide that things could actually be a bit different.

And people ultimately decided they’d rather hitch their cart to the prime ministerial horse who told ridiculous untruths about £350m a week going to the NHS after Brexit, and who refused to say how many kids he’s fathered. Perhaps they liked the idea of bouncy, bumbling Boris, his blond hair perpetually unbrushed. They thought he might have some fun stories in the pub – and maybe the jam0maker would try to lecture them on the importance of eating lentils, or something.

Well, the chickens have very much come home to roost. How many festive piss ups did the Tories have while the rest of us were cancelling our Christmas plans? Are we on number eight now? I hope they enjoyed the cheese and wine, the jolly Secret Santa, the “loud music pumping out” and the dancing until the early hours, while the recently-bereaved spent Christmas completely alone and people couldn’t even go to the funerals of their family members.

Johnson, that well-known stranger to the truth, has lied about the parties (the only other explanation, for a while, was that he’s too stupid to know when a “raucous” knees-up is happening in his own house). He’s lied to Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, pleading ignorance on who coughed up the cash for his obscene flat renovation, after begging a Tory donor for more money for his luxury wallpaper over WhatsApp.

When there have been more than 140,000 Covid deaths in Britain due to a bungled pandemic strategy, NHS staff are warning that our health service is on the brink of collapse – and only the willfully-blind (or completely dim) have any faith left in the integrity of this government – perhaps it’s time to admit that there’s a lesson to be learned here.

Instead of the jam-maker who has dedicated his political career to justice, equality and genuine public service, we picked sleaze and corruption and lies and selfishness.

We chose someone who’d “rather let the bodies pile high in their thousands” than countenance a third lockdown. Well, Johnson was pictured hosting a Christmas quiz at No 10 while social mixing was banned, and the bodies were piling high in their thousands.

Maybe, just maybe, it’s the Christmas parties and the sociopathic lying about them that will finally lay Johnson bare in the public consciousness as a truly unpleasant, unscrupulous moral vacuum of a man.

The emperor has no clothes on, he’s just a pampered toff who doesn’t give a s**t about you or those you love. But you knew that already, didn’t you? All the evidence was right there.