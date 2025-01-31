Thanks to Donald Trump, post-Brexit Britain must now strengthen its ties with the EU

Donald Trump’s return to the White House signals a new and uncertain chapter in global affairs.

The world is already grappling with profound challenges – Russia’s war in Ukraine, the surge of far-right movements across Europe, the displacement of millions, and the existential challenge of the climate crisis. A second Trump presidency only deepens the unpredictability of an already fragile environment.

For Europe, this is a pivotal moment.

Democracies across the continent, including the EU, must respond to these shifting dynamics and find more effective ways to work together. As co-presidents of European Movement UK, we believe this is a vital moment for Britain to re-engage with Europe and reimagine its relationship with the EU.

While the government’s efforts to “reset” UK-EU relations are a step in the right direction, they fall short. Without a broader and more coherent approach – one with ambition and strategic vision – the UK risks being left on the sidelines of a rapidly evolving Europe.

Britain cannot afford to stand alone. Our fortunes remain deeply intertwined with Europe’s success. Our businesses rely on integrated supply chains and trade to sustain jobs and drive investment. Tackling the climate crisis requires cooperation on emissions targets and energy transition. Security threats necessitate working together more closely, including coordinated intelligence-sharing and partnerships.

Migration, too, demands a joint approach – working alongside European partners to address root causes and manage flows humanely and effectively.

A closer relationship with the UK is in Europe’s interest, too. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Britain remains a key player in defence and security, offering valuable expertise and capabilities to support European peace initiatives.

The UK is also a global leader in green technology, particularly offshore wind, making it a vital partner in Europe’s energy transition. Our world-class science and technology sectors, from artificial intelligence to biotechnology, offer opportunities for collaboration that can drive innovation and competitiveness. Strengthening ties with the UK would not only enhance Europe’s strategic autonomy but also bolster its influence on the global stage.

‘The European Union is evolving, and with the risks presented by Donald Trump the urgency to accelerate this transformation has never been greater.‘ ( PA )

The European Union is evolving, and with the risks presented by Donald Trump – from an emboldened far right and harmful trade wars to rolling back on climate commitments and undermining multilateralism – the urgency to accelerate this transformation has never been greater. Franco-German proposals to reform and expand the EU outline a flexible, multi-tiered structure with “concentric circles of integration” at its core.

It envisions additional tiers for candidate countries such as Ukraine and the Western Balkans and the offering of associate membership for partners, including, for now, the UK. This presents an opportunity for Britain to rebuild trust, foster closer cooperation, and redefine its place within the continent.

But what would associate membership mean in practice? How can the UK and the EU develop a partnership that reflects their shared values and interests while equipping both sides to tackle today’s pressing challenges?

The UK’s foreign and security relationship with the European Union is often weaker than that of many of our Nato allies, including the US, Turkey and Canada. There are a number of existing models, including the EU-Canada Strategic Partnership Agreement, which we could consider as examples of what greater cooperation in this area might look like.

Enhanced security partnerships are essential to tackling organised crime, terrorism and people smuggling. The UK’s departure from the EU has restricted access to vital law enforcement databases, such as the Schengen Information System and the European Criminal Records Information System. Restoring access would bolster intelligence-sharing, enhancing cross-border security and public safety in both the UK and the EU.

Energy and climate cooperation must be a cornerstone of our new relationship, reflecting shared commitments to tackling the climate emergency and ensuring energy security. Offshore wind energy offers opportunities for joint development through initiatives like the North Sea Energy Cooperation, driving investment and enhancing Europe’s energy security.

Partial reintegration into the EU’s Internal Energy Market would ensure the smooth flow of electricity and gas via interconnectors with France, Belgium, and the Netherlands – critical as electricity imports from Europe reach record levels and the majority of our gas imports come from Europe. Regulatory alignment would stabilise prices and support supply resilience.

Linking the UK Emissions Trading System with the EU carbon market would prevent carbon leakage and provide investment certainty for greener operations. Access to funding from the Connecting Europe Facility could support smart grids, cross-border energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

With the EU remaining the UK’s largest trading partner, deeper UK-EU economic integration is crucial for attracting investment and enhancing competitiveness. Participation in the EU single market, whether fully or in key sectors, would grant UK businesses frictionless access, removing non-tariff barriers including divergent standards and complex certification processes. The free movement of goods, capital, services, and potentially people would streamline operations, reduce costs and boost innovation.

A customs union would eliminate tariffs, quotas, and border checks, ensuring smoother trade flows and supporting just-in-time supply chains in critical sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals and agriculture. Aligning with the EU’s common external tariff would simplify export processes, remove complex rules of origin requirements, reduce administrative costs, and increase the competitiveness of UK goods in the European market.

A UK associate membership with the EU would provide a structured framework to improve mobility for work, study and professional development. Beyond economic benefits, improved mobility cooperation would reinforce the UK’s position as an outward-looking, globally connected nation, strengthening cultural ties and social cohesion across Europe.

Young people have been among the most affected by the UK’s departure from the EU, and would be able to benefit from a youth mobility partnership, helping to fill labour shortages in key sectors, while fostering long-term connections between future generations. Restoring access to educational and apprenticeship exchanges, including Erasmus+, would allow students and researchers to benefit from academic collaboration and innovation opportunities.

Since Brexit, professionals have faced visa restrictions, residence permits and varying national regulations, complicating cross-border work. A closer partnership would streamline or remove these processes, ensuring the mutual recognition of professional qualifications and making it easier for UK professionals to work in the EU and vice versa.

The UK’s creative industries, worth over £110bn annually, would also benefit from better mobility arrangements, enabling artists, musicians and performers to tour and collaborate in Europe without visa and permit restrictions. Restoring access to cultural funding programmes such as Creative Europe would provide much-needed financial support and strengthen international partnerships across the arts sector.

Given such a close relationship, it is only right for the UK to gain observer status in key EU institutions and working groups. While this would not grant voting rights, it would provide critical access to discussions, allowing the UK to influence decision-making through structured dialogue and consultation, ensuring its interests are represented at the highest levels.

The Europe of 2035 will likely be vastly different from the EU the UK left in 2020. The challenges ahead demand greater unity and cooperation. Donald Trump’s return to the White House only reinforces the need for Europe to strengthen its resilience and strategic autonomy in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Engagement must go beyond transactional agreements; it is about shared values – upholding the rule of law, protecting democracy, defending human rights, promoting economic prosperity and ensuring collective security. Britain and Europe are natural partners in addressing these challenges, and the UK must embrace this role with ambition and vision.

We are committed to advocating for a closer, more collaborative relationship between Britain and the rest of Europe. With leadership and purpose, Britain can reclaim its place as a key partner in shaping Europe’s future – one that is greener, more prosperous and more united, for the benefit of all its citizens.