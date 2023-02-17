Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Yesterday we found out that Bruce Willis has sadly been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and it’s something I’m perhaps more familiar with than most.

That’s because my nan also has a form of frontotemporal dementia, and has been living with it for around seven years now. When Willis’ family first announced that he was retiring from acting last year due to a diagnosis of aphasia affecting his cognitive abilities, my initial thought was that his condition sounded similar to my nan’s – she has primary progressive non-fluent aphasia, one form of FTD. Now we know it’s true, after the actor’s family released more information about his condition.

Alzheimer’s disease is the reference point most people seem to have when it comes to dementia. Many of us, sadly, will have had a parent or grandparent, or family friend with the condition, so it’s natural that we’ll be familiar with it. Or, we’ll be well aware of the famous figures who’ve lived with Alzheimer’s.

But it’s just one type of dementia. Frontotemporal dementia is different, but it’s also relatively uncommon, so people aren’t as familiar with the signs. Before my nan’s diagnosis, I’d only vaguely heard of primary progressive aphasia (PPA) because Terry Jones of Monty Python was diagnosed with it in 2015.

This kind of diagnosis can be just as devastating for the person with the dementia as it is for their loved ones. As maternal grandmothers so often can be, she was my main caregiver aside from my parents growing up, so it’s been hard to adapt to the changing dynamics over the last few years.

Frontotemporal dementia affects the frontal and temporal lobes at the front and sides of the brain. Some of the main symptoms can include language problems, personality and behaviour changes, and changes in cognitive ability.

There are three main types of FTD. There’s progressive non-fluent aphasia, semantic dementia, and behavioural variant frontotemporal dementia, which was previously known as Pick’s disease. They all manifest differently, and together account for almost a fifth of dementia cases.

Because of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s, people tend to associate dementia with memory loss. But with frontotemporal dementia, this will usually come later. In my nan’s case, her speech was affected first. So, she was still fully able to live independently without any need for extra care, still able to drive her car, go shopping, walk the dog – you name it. Her love for Paul McCartney, Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Alex Ferguson remained.

But gradually, her abilities to communicate were becoming impaired. It’s easy to see why the mental health of people with frontotemporal dementia can be affected. You can become more self-conscious, with your confidence affected. You might stay at home more frequently so you don’t have to attempt to communicate with others.

Even healthcare professionals and carers can be unfamiliar with frontotemporal dementia, and this can make getting a diagnosis more difficult. It also makes getting adequate care more tricky, as people just aren’t trained to work for people with these conditions. My nan has loved ones around her, but not all people are so lucky.

I don’t hold it against people for this lack of awareness – we can’t expect everyone to know everything about every condition, of course, but it just means that raising awareness is all the more important.

This lack of knowledge can manifest in very unhelpful ways. I’ve even seen conspiracy theories on social media linking Willis’ condition to the Covid-19 vaccine. Fact checkers can tell us that there is no proven link between the vaccines and aphasia.

The sad fact is, people will develop these conditions – it happens. “It’s just bad luck,” my nan was told at her diagnosis.

We can often think of dementia as being an “old person” illness, but frontotemporal dementia can often develop between the 40s and the 60s. Willis is 67. My nan got diagnosed in her early 60s, before Covid-19 was a thing. She didn’t get diagnosed for three years after her symptoms started.

It’s been a difficult few years for my family. Obviously, dealing with any type of dementia is devastating, and I wouldn’t want to pretend otherwise, but the lack of awareness around frontotemporal dementia has undoubtedly made the experience harder.

Fortunately, there are organisations like Rare Dementia Support out there, and they do amazing work. But it’s not enough. We desperately need to raise more awareness of all dementias.