Hollywood stars are sending their love to Bruce Willis and his family after revealing more details about his condition.

On Thursday (16 February), the Die Hard star’s family provided an update, almost a year after revealing he had been diagnosed with aphasia.

They said that Willis’s condition has progressed, and he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which is known as FTD.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce, 67, faces,” his family shared in a joint statement, adding: “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Calling it a “cruel disease”, they went on to say that “FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know”.

The family said that “as Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research”.

In reply to the statements, which were shared by Willis’s family memebrs, including wife Emma Heming Willis, daughters Rumer and Talulah and ex-wife Demi Moore, many sent their love and well wishes.

Aaron Paul replied to Willis’s daughter Rumer: “Love you so much my friend! Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend.”

Busy Phillipps wrote: “Sending you love,” while Olivia Munn sent three heart emojis.

Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore, with whom he has remained close friends, also shared a post about the actor’s diagnosis, which received a flurry of responses.

Hollywood stars send love to Bruce Willis (Instagram)

“Sending so much love,” Demi Lovato replied, with Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred with Willis in The Story of Us (1999), adding: “Thank you. Sending love.”

Melanie Griffith, Willis’s co-star in The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990) and Nobody’s Fool (1994), sent several heart emojis, while Rita Wilson wrote: “Thank you for sharing this with us. Sending Bruce and all the family love.”

Marlon Wayans wrote: “Love to you, him and the family. You’re an amazing human. It’s beautiful to honor him and your family the way you are. Makes my heart smile,” while Seth Green added: “Love you all. Thank you for sharing this with us. Biggest hugs!”

In March 2022, Willis’s family announced he would be “stepping away” from acting.