comment

Charfruiterie – the only platter that matters this Boxing Day

Following TikTok’s ‘butter board’ craze, the traditional post-Christmas spread has upped its game and become Instagrammable – and plant-based, says Claire Cohen. This December 26th, get ready to carve and artfully sculpt the contents of your fruit bowl

Tuesday 26 December 2023 13:55
(Kerry Gleason / @farmhousechicrental)

The viral food trend – which requires beautifully arranged carved fruit – is all the rage this Christmas

(Kerry Gleason / @farmhousechicrental)

Time was that Boxing Day offered up the simplest meal of the year. A moment for bringing together all your festive leftovers in one glorious buffet – turkey, sprouts, parsnips, baguettes, cheese, mince pies, yule log, Christmas pud, bread sauce, brandy butter… – and adding an unnecessary platter of cold meats, plus a serious quantity of pickled onions.

Just when you hoped you’d never see the Christmas Eve gammon again, there it was, sitting alongside a Jacob’s cracker selection box and a highly questionable jar of Uncle Doug’s courgette chutney from when he had that bumper crop in 2010.

Ah, good times – but no longer. Like so much in life, the Boxing Day spread has been forced to up its game and become Instagrammable.

Comments

