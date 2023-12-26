Charfruiterie – the only platter that matters this Boxing Day
Following TikTok’s ‘butter board’ craze, the traditional post-Christmas spread has upped its game and become Instagrammable – and plant-based, says Claire Cohen. This December 26th, get ready to carve and artfully sculpt the contents of your fruit bowl
Time was that Boxing Day offered up the simplest meal of the year. A moment for bringing together all your festive leftovers in one glorious buffet – turkey, sprouts, parsnips, baguettes, cheese, mince pies, yule log, Christmas pud, bread sauce, brandy butter… – and adding an unnecessary platter of cold meats, plus a serious quantity of pickled onions.
Just when you hoped you’d never see the Christmas Eve gammon again, there it was, sitting alongside a Jacob’s cracker selection box and a highly questionable jar of Uncle Doug’s courgette chutney from when he had that bumper crop in 2010.
Ah, good times – but no longer. Like so much in life, the Boxing Day spread has been forced to up its game and become Instagrammable.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies