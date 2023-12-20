The best mince pies to enjoy this Christmas 2023, taste tested

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s nearly here – Christmas, a time for our favourite Christmas films, sharing gifts between friends and loved ones, and, of course, the food. When it comes to the festive staples we want to enjoy on the big day, it’s fair to say a mince pie (or two) will be an essential for many of us.

Filled with spice, with warming flavours of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg, paired with the juicy fruitiness of the mincemeat, then topped off with buttery, crumbly pastry, these festive treats are a little different to the mince pies served in centuries gone by, when they would have contained actual meat. Now, a Christmas tradition for many, not every brand of bake is made equal, which is where our discerning taste testers come in.

To help you choose which mince pies to plump for this festive season, our tried and tested guide to the very best has you covered, whether you prefer a boozier option, a vegan and gluten-free choice, or something a little different. Here, the team at The Independent has tried a range of the mince pies on offer this year, from Sainsbury’s to M&S, to find the pies that deserve a spot in your Christmas shopping basket.

How we tested

There are so many re-engineered and re-imagined versions of the humble mince pie out there, but we stuck to tasting ones that still had at least an element of mincemeat in them. We munched our way through pies from a range of categories, whittling down our selection to the very best of each.

The best mince pies for 2023 are: