In a world where we celebrate women and lift each other up, we’re still fighting for equality and recognition. And never more so than in a world which sees childcare provision boosted for electoral – rather than social – gain.

Yes, Jeremy Hunt’s Budget has given a desperately-needed boost to parents, promising up to 30 hours a week of free childcare for eligible households in England with children as young as nine months (instead of three and four-year-olds under the current policy) – but the changes won’t come into full effect until September 2025. That renders it useless to mothers like me, with a one-year-old. Even those who conceive today will miss out.

Though to parent is to be gifted, the reality is that motherhood and fatherhood are not equal. For years, mothers have been having to choose between their career and their children, while fathers make no such choice – I realise this is a generalisation, but it’s certainly the majority.

Most people don’t realise how expensive it is to have a child until they are expecting or preparing to go back to work. And I’m not talking about the cost of nappies, formula and clothes. I’m talking about where to keep your child while you’re out trying to make money to keep your bellies full and a roof over your heads.

A survey conducted by OECD found that in the UK parents pay 30 per cent of their income to childcare, more than any other European country apart from Slovakia and Switzerland. The majority of people do not have a live-in maid, au pair or nanny. Childminders are in decline, and then of course there are nurseries. Besides looking after children, what do these all have in common? They’re extortionate.

Historically, the government has talked about not increasing childcare assistance because it’s already expensive to help those on Universal Credit, without considering the expense that falls to parents.

So while the announcement in the Budget is welcome and will eventually boost many families, mine included, in a significant way (as long as all adults in the household are working at least 16 hours a week), it won’t come into effect until April 2024 – and that’s just the first stage for parents to two-year-olds.

Until this happens, families will continue to be stuck in a doom-loop of unaffordable fees unless their child turns three years of age. That’s a vital chunk of time in which a parent – typically a mother – will miss out on returning to work, thus perpetuating career disparity and the gender pay gap.

Typically, after maternity leave, the onus is on the mother to work part time (or often not at all), to look after the children – simply because it’s cheaper. To put this into perspective: in my family we pay more for my one-year-old’s three days a week at nursery than we do for our mortgage!

I’m fortunate to have found a job that is flexible and that pays enough to make it all make sense – and a partner with whom I can share the financial burden. But my situation isn’t the norm. It’s incredibly hard to find.

The truth is, parents (typically mothers) are not able to work until their children are in full time education. And the five years they’ve been out of work before that means they have a substantial gap in their CV, making them a less desirable hire than others.

And what about single parents? If a single parent is working and therefore not on Universal Credit, how exactly are they supposed to manage childcare costs?

Too often I’ve heard the suggestion: “What about your parents or grandparents?” It’s not a bad one, but it’s an ill thought-out one. For people like me, it’s just not an option. And why should I, or anyone else, have to rely on family? It should be a treat to spend time with grandchildren – not a lifeline.

Jeremy Hunt said this: “Half of non-working mothers say they would prefer to work if they could arrange suitable childcare. For many women, a career break becomes a career end. It’s unfair, mainly to women.”

If this is so glaring and so obvious, why has it taken so long for the government to recognise the value of mothers going back to work? Why has it taken so long to acknowledge the extortionate cost of childcare in this country? And why are we still left to wait over a year before it all comes into effect?

Still, we can celebrate – just. We can sigh a tiny sigh of relief as we look forward to next April’s childcare changes, and all the while, in this month of celebrating women, continue to ask the question: “Why has it taken so long?”