Jeremy Hunt has promised a major expansion of state-funded childcare and pensions tax breaks for high earners in his Budget. Key points include:

- Inflation is expected to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year.

- The lifetime allowance limit on pensions will be axed and the pensions annual tax-free allowance will rise to £60,000.

- Incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession will be tried out.

- The minimum staff-to-child ratio will change from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds in England.

- 30 hours of free childcare for all under-fives.

- Mr Hunt said he wanted schools to offer wrap-around care either side of the school day by September 2026.

- The energy price guarantee will be extended for three months.

- Welfare reforms will be designed to support more disabled people into work.

- Sanctions reforms will be aimed at getting people on Universal Credit benefits into work.

- Another £11 billion will be added to the defence budget over five years.

- There will be 12 new investment zones and at least one in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

- Up to £20bn will be allocated for carbon capture and storage.

- Nuclear power will qualify for the same investment incentives as renewable energy.

- The Chancellor announced an annual £1 million prize for AI research over the next 10 years, called the “Manchester Prize”.

- Tax on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than in supermarkets.

Mr Hunt said the UK would avoid a recession but Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said the tax-free pensions allowances were a “permanent tax cut” for the wealthy.