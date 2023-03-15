Budget 2023 – live updates: Pension lifetime allowance and childcare changes at a glance
Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer accuses chancellor Jeremy Hunt of ‘permanent tax cut for wealthy’
Jeremy Hunt has promised a major expansion of state-funded childcare and pensions tax breaks for high earners in his Budget. Key points include:
- Inflation is expected to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year.
- The lifetime allowance limit on pensions will be axed and the pensions annual tax-free allowance will rise to £60,000.
- Incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession will be tried out.
- The minimum staff-to-child ratio will change from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds in England.
- 30 hours of free childcare for all under-fives.
- Mr Hunt said he wanted schools to offer wrap-around care either side of the school day by September 2026.
- The energy price guarantee will be extended for three months.
- Welfare reforms will be designed to support more disabled people into work.
- Sanctions reforms will be aimed at getting people on Universal Credit benefits into work.
- Another £11 billion will be added to the defence budget over five years.
- There will be 12 new investment zones and at least one in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
- Up to £20bn will be allocated for carbon capture and storage.
- Nuclear power will qualify for the same investment incentives as renewable energy.
- The Chancellor announced an annual £1 million prize for AI research over the next 10 years, called the “Manchester Prize”.
- Tax on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than in supermarkets.
Mr Hunt said the UK would avoid a recession but Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said the tax-free pensions allowances were a “permanent tax cut” for the wealthy.
House prices to fall 10%, say forecasters
The OBR has predicted that house prices will fall by 10 per cent from their high in the last three months of 2022 – a 1 per cent point larger fall than in the November forecast.
And the number of property transactions is expected to drop by 20 per cent from its peak at the end of last year.
The OBR said low consumer confidence, the squeeze on real incomes and the expectation of mortgage rate rises to come are set to lead to house prices continuing to fall.
Most householders eligible for extended energy bill support
The cancellation of the energy price hike announced in the Budget does not apply to those on a fixed-term energy deal, so some customers will be locked in at higher prices than the current cap.
Similarly, some standard variable green energy tariffs have been exempted from the cap by Ofgem.
But the vast majority of customers are eligible, including those on pre-payment meters:
Who is eligible for Jeremy Hunt’s extended energy bill support?
The Treasury confirmed it is capping average annual household bills at £2,500
Nuclear energy reclassed as ‘environmentally sustainable'
Nuclear energy is to be reclassified as “environmentally sustainable” to give it the same access to investment incentives as renewables, the Chancellor has said.
In his spring Budget, Jeremy Hunt said the Government will launch a Great British Nuclear scheme to “bring down costs” and “provide opportunities” in the supply chain with a view to nuclear power providing a quarter of the UK’s electricity generation by 2050.
He also launched a competition for small modular reactors (SMRs), which will be funded if the technology is proven to be viable.
Mr Hunt also said that he wanted to invest up to £20bn to help develop carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) technologies, designed to suck up carbon emissions from major polluting industries.
However, none of the new money for CCUS that Mr Hunt has promised will come before the next election.
The Chancellor set out what he called the four Es - enterprise, education, employment and everywhere - as priorities.
Caroline Lucas, Green Party MP, said he had “utterly failed” to mention a fifth - environment.
She said: “Just when we needed a solar rooftop revolution, an unblocking and upscaling of renewables, a major street-by-street mass insulation programme, and a commitment to invest in our totally neglected, sewage-filled rivers and seas, we get too slow, too expensive and too dangerous nuclear white elephants.”
Pensions changes permanent tax cut for wealthy, says Labour leader
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the generous tax-free pensions allowances in the Budget as a “permanent tax cut” for the wealthy.
Sir Keir told the Commons: “We needed a fix for doctors, but the announcement today is a huge giveaway to some of the very wealthiest.
“The only permanent tax cut in the Budget is for the richest 1%. How can that possibly be a priority for this Government?
“The truth is our labour market is the cast-iron example of an economy with weak foundations. Our crisis in participation simply hasn’t happened elsewhere, not to this extent; it is a feature of Tory Britain and global excuses simply won’t wash.”
Budget ‘does not come close to legal climate and nature goals’
Conservationists say the budget did not “come close to delivering on the UK’s legally binding climate and nature goals”.
“We need to see policies that drive down emissions, restore nature and provide meaningful support for the public in the cost-of-living crisis,” said Kate Norgrove, WWF’s executive director of advocacy and campaigns.
“At every Budget we need to see the Government publish a net-zero tracker, showing whether public spending is in line with their legal climate and nature commitments.
“Until the government take the meaningful steps to rewire our economy to deliver on climate and nature action, we will continue to see budgets that fail to meet the challenge to save our wild isles.”
Corporation tax hiked despite Tory rebel warning
Jeremy Hunt faces a backbench Tory rebellion over the rise in corporation tax in the Budget. Influential MPs on the right have warned that raising the rate from 19 to 25 per cent would “hammer” businesses and curb growth:
Corporation tax hiked – despite Tory rebel warning on ‘hammer’ blow
Jeremy Hunt warned his hike will have ‘chilling effect on whole economy’
Key points at a glance
From the economy to alcohol and tobacco, and from tax and benefits changes to defence, here are the key points Jeremy Hunt announced:
Budget key points: All you need to know about Jeremy Hunt’s spring statement
Everything you need to know about the chancellor’s ‘Budget for growth’
Government papering over the cracks, says shadow chancellor
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Chancellor’s budget was “just papering over the cracks”.
“This Budget was a chance for Government to unlock Britain’s promise and potential,” she tweeted.
“But with growth downgraded, the hit to living standards the largest since records began, and a tax cut for the top 1% they are just papering over the cracks.
“Labour will build a better Britain.”
Childminders to receive £600 ‘golden hellos'
Watch:
