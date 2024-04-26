Policing minister Chris Philp is under fire after appearing to confuse two African nations and asking whether Rwanda is a different country to Congo.

On the day Royal Assent was given to a bill declaring Rwanda a safe country to which migrants can be deported from the UK, his gaffe surprised the audience and fellow panellists on BBC TV’s Question Time.

An audience member from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), who asked a question about the new law, pointed out there had been recent conflict between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, and a long history of violence between the two countries. He asked: "Had my family members come from Goma [a city on the DRC’s border with Rwanda] on a crossing right now, would they then be sent back to the country they are supposedly warring – Rwanda? Does that make any sense to you?"