Watch: Chris Philp appears to mix up African countries in Question Time gaffe

Tory minister Chris Philp appeared to confuse two African countries on BBC Question Time on Thursday, 25 April.

The MP for Croydon South seemed to ask whether “Rwanda is a different country to Congo” in response to a question from an audience member who said he came from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As the audience member asked if family members had come from Goma on a crossing would they then be sent back to the country they are supposedly warring – Rwanda – Mr Philp replied: “No, I think there’s an exclusion on people from Rwanda being sent to Rwanda.”

After objections, Mr Philp appeared to ask: “Rwanda is a different country to Congo isn’t it?