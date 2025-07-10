Good riddance to Christian Horner – he should have gone ages ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

So, Christian Horner is out. Relieved of his duties. Released. The man who once strutted through the paddock with the smugness of a Bond villain and the job security of royalty has finally been handed a one-way ticket out of the Red Bull garage.

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today," the team's parent company, Red Bull GmBH, said in a statement.

To be clear: this isn’t a piece gloating about someone losing their job. But if ever there was a fall from grace that felt both inevitable and (dare I say) overdue, it’s Horner’s.

The official reason for his departure hasn’t been disclosed in full. I’m sure statements are being carefully crafted, PR machines are in overdrive and lawyers are no doubt hovering over every syllable. But we do know one thing: Red Bull has apparently finally decided it’s no longer willing to absorb the PR fallout, the internal tensions and the endless off-track drama that has surrounded Horner like a toxic cloud for far too long.

And while we may never know exactly which straw broke the camel’s back, we can certainly look at the haystack it came from.

Horner’s leadership of Red Bull Racing has always been divisive. On paper, his CV is golden: multiple constructors’ championships, a conveyor belt of talent, and a team that eventually dethroned the Mercedes dynasty. He has helped turn Red Bull from an energy drink marketing stunt into the most dominant force in Formula One.

But behind the scenes, there have long been whispers of a controlling culture, a tendency to micro-manage and a management style that blurred the lines between assertiveness and arrogance.

He’s never been short on bravado – or enemies, for that matter. Whether sparring with Toto Wolff, downplaying tensions between his drivers, or defending questionable team orders with a smirk, Horner made a habit of deflecting criticism while maintaining an air of invincibility.

That air has now popped like a punctured rear left.

And while it’s important to be careful about drawing direct links, it’s impossible to discuss Horner’s downfall without acknowledging the events of last season, when he faced allegations involving an inappropriate relationship with a junior staff member.

Those accusations were strenuously denied and ultimately did not lead to disciplinary action. But they left an indelible mark. Whether the team wanted to admit it or not, Red Bull had a culture problem on its hands and Horner was at the centre of it.

What followed was a season of distraction. The headlines weren’t about Verstappen’s dominance or technical upgrades to the cars – they were about internal politics, HR investigations, and whether Red Bull was fast becoming unmanageable off the track.

Even when the dust settled, there was a lingering sense that Horner had become more “liability” than “leader”. And that’s a dangerous thing in a sport where image, sponsorship and media narrative are absolutely vital.

Let’s not forget Horner had also become one of the most powerful figures in Formula One. He wasn’t just team principal; he was the face of Red Bull Racing and the de facto voice of the paddock. When broadcasters needed a pre-race interview, it was Horner who always stepped forward.

With power comes ego. And with ego, eventually, comes downfall – especially when the performance of the team is no longer enough to offset the noise behind the scenes.

It’s also telling that Red Bull decided to act at this point – right in the middle of the season. Clearly, Horner’s winning record wasn’t enough to justify his continued leadership. That says a lot about what may have been brewing behind closed doors.

There’s a cautionary tale here. One that extends beyond Horner himself. Formula One has always had its characters: brash team principals, cut-throat decision-making, and even blurred personal-professional boundaries. But the sport is changing.

Sponsors demand accountability, staff demand safety and respect, and fans demand integrity. The days of “boys will be boys” and sweeping scandals under the carbon fibre rug are coming to an end. Slowly, yes. But undeniably.

And in that context, Christian Horner started to look increasingly like a man out of time. His dismissal isn’t just an HR decision – it’s a signal. A signal that even the most successful figures are not immune to scrutiny. That culture matters. That reputation, once cracked, doesn’t always hold under pressure.

What next for Horner? A long break from the sport seems inevitable. A PR rehab tour may follow. Perhaps a book? Maybe a Netflix cameo if Drive to Survive decides to go full Shakespearean tragedy.

And for Red Bull this could be a clean slate. A chance to rebuild not just their leadership structure, but their internal culture. To prove they can dominate without drama, lead without intimidation, and evolve with the sport they helped redefine.

As for the rest of the paddock, well, it’s time to take notes. F1 may be fast, but it looks like karma eventually catches up with you.