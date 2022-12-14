I love Christmas. In a completely secular way of course, being as I am a “lapsed” Muslim, so it’s confusing to see Brighton University issue guidance to avoid using the word Christmas and instead refer to the holiday as a “winter closure period”.

I get it, they don’t want to exclude people. But this is the central problem for well-meaning liberal types. In their haste to prevent discomfort or offence, they miss the power of sharing in rituals and damage traditions that can otherwise be an inclusive and important way for communities to bond. They should be commended for their efforts to use more inclusive language. It’s nice that they care, but unfortunately it comes off as professionalised virtue.

And it’s a little presumptuous. Non-Christians are not the ones asking people to be mindful of their feelings at Christmas. It makes us seem precious and mean. We’re not all dreading December wondering how we’re going to be “othered” at the office party. I can almost guarantee there is an equal desire to tear into a yule log at this time of year whatever your religion.