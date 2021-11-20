The confirmed inflation rate rise this week is a concern for everyone, not least the nation’s six million small businesses. It adds to a set of new, complex challenges that entrepreneurs are dealing with, rather heroically, behind the scenes.

The cost of goods, rising energy costs and product shortages are now the three biggest challenges facing small business owners in the next six months, according to new data from Small Business Saturday and American Express this week.

This is happing while government support is ending. There is a need to respond to the economy’s structural changes, as the long-term impact of the seismic shocks over recent years reveals itself.