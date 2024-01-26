A citizens’ army is in the news after General Sir Patrick Sanders’ said that the British Army must expand, following years of personnel and financial cuts. But the government would have a tough task forcing people to the parade ground, especially in light of the current recruitment struggles.

Seeking to roll back on the cuts that have been forced on the British Army, with regular forces at 100,000 in 2010 shrinking to fewer than 76,000 today. Sanders is on record as saying recent cuts [from the 2015 SDSR and 2021 CDA] were a “mistake”.

Nearing retirement, Sanders is ambitiously urging the UK to raise the Army to 120,000, in preparedness for the unexpected. His successor General Sir Roly Walker takes over in June 2024 and Sanders, who is well-liked and professionally respected by soldiers, is emptying his desk of skeletons.