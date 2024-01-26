Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

As an ex-army captain, I’d back National Service. But conscription? No way...

Phones in the box. Stand by your beds. Pile your plate high at breakfast with whatever food is on offer, – you’ll need the energy for 18 hours a day of basic training, warns veteran Mike Crofts

Friday 26 January 2024 14:18
Comments
<p>‘The government would have a tough task forcing people to the parade ground,’ writes Mike Crofts </p>

‘The government would have a tough task forcing people to the parade ground,’ writes Mike Crofts

(Getty Images)

A citizens’ army is in the news after General Sir Patrick Sanders’ said that the British Army must expand, following years of personnel and financial cuts. But the government would have a tough task forcing people to the parade ground, especially in light of the current recruitment struggles.

Seeking to roll back on the cuts that have been forced on the British Army, with regular forces at 100,000 in 2010 shrinking to fewer than 76,000 today. Sanders is on record as saying recent cuts [from the 2015 SDSR and 2021 CDA] were a “mistake”.

Nearing retirement, Sanders is ambitiously urging the UK to raise the Army to 120,000, in preparedness for the unexpected. His successor General Sir Roly Walker takes over in June 2024 and Sanders, who is well-liked and professionally respected by soldiers, is emptying his desk of skeletons.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in