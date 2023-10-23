Comment
We’re doing dating wrong. Forget coffee – go furniture shopping
I’m a married mum of two who dates outside my marriage, writes Franki Cookney, so my social time is at a premium. Instead of telling someone who we are, we should show them...
“Do you want to go to IKEA with me?”
The response is short and predictable. “Lol”.
I try again. “No, seriously. I need to pick up some storage baskets. Want to join me?”
