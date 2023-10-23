Jump to content

We’re doing dating wrong. Forget coffee – go furniture shopping

I’m a married mum of two who dates outside my marriage, writes Franki Cookney, so my social time is at a premium. Instead of telling someone who we are, we should show them...

Monday 23 October 2023 15:14
'I tried to convince a recent match to come shopping with me,' writes Franki Cookney

‘I tried to convince a recent match to come shopping with me,’ writes Franki Cookney

“Do you want to go to IKEA with me?”

The response is short and predictable. “Lol”.

I try again. “No, seriously. I need to pick up some storage baskets. Want to join me?”

