Forget Tinder – this is why dating is better on Instagram

If you meet someone on a night out, do you ask for their number? If you match with someone on a dating app, do you move the chat to WhatsApp? If the answer is yes, I’m sorry to say you’re out of touch. These days, the slickest move is to follow each other on Instagram.

According to Instagram’s 2024 trends report, over a quarter of Gen Zs globally make the first move by swapping Instagrams. Frankly, I’m surprised it’s taken them so long to notice.

In our digital-first world, it’s only ever a matter of time before any given platform becomes a cruising spot. The New York Times reported on it in 2017. LGBT+ folks have been using Instagram for dating for years, with many claiming the photo and video-sharing network was “the new Grindr”. DIVA magazine even published a guide to hooking up via the app.