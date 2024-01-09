Did Israel break the law? Enter Lord Cameron of Unaccountability

Lord Cameron, the foreign secretary, was polished but unforthcoming in his evidence to MPs on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Asked if he had been advised by lawyers that Israel had broken international law in Gaza, he eventually said, “I don’t want to answer that question.”

So that is what the prime minister means when he says that ministers who are peers will be held just as accountable by the House of Commons as ministers who are actually members of the House of Commons. They can come to a committee to refuse to answer questions just as if they were refusing to answer questions on the floor of the Commons.

Expectations of Lord Cameron’s evidence session had been raised because it is fairly unusual to have a departmental minister in the House of Lords, so this was the first chance that MPs had had to question him since his appointment in November. But also because he had been scheduled to give evidence before Christmas, and had postponed it to attend the funeral of the emir of Kuwait.