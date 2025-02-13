Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dear Vix,

I’m besotted with a woman at work and it’s tearing me apart. She’s smart, sexy, funny, absolutely gorgeous – and way, way out of my league (as well as being a few years older than me). I have to build myself up in the lifts before getting out on our floor, just in case she’s already there or I see her and start blushing like an absolute idiot. I have to take deep, calm breaths whenever I walk to make myself a coffee, so that I don’t fall apart if she happens to be in the kitchen at the same time as me. I can’t even talk to her. I just go mute and stupid and forget my own name. Her effect on me is obliterating.

I feel like a schoolboy and it must be completely obvious – I go to pieces whenever she brushes past me. One mate at work said she’s single and I should just ask her out, but the thought of her finding out how I feel about her is horrific to me. I would die. I don’t know why people enjoy having crushes – this honestly feels like torture. Please help.

In Agony

Dear Agony,

“My love is as a fever, longing still.” Shakespeare’s Sonnet 147 – one that has always struck me as perfectly encapsulating the horror and despair associated with unrequited love (or lust).

The pain of longing for someone who has no idea of your strength of feeling for them – or who doesn’t feel the same way in return – has the power to make us completely miserable. It can feel like sickness, a disease, something you want “rid” of.

Obsessing over someone can render us sleepless, endlessly ruminating about what’s been said (or unsaid), analysing every glance. We become body language experts of our beloved. It’s hellish. No wonder the English poet and playwright Samuel Daniel, a contemporary of Shakespeare’s, also wrote: “Love is a sickness full of woes, all remedies refusing” ... and “love is a torment of the mind, a tempest everlasting”.

Why do we feel so sick and self-loathing? I think it’s because we’re searching for the illusion of being perfectly in control, at all times. We hate to admit we could be so easily derailed, so distracted, so dependent. We feel like fools.

Crushes make us feel both elated and terrible for precisely that reason – we become angry at ourselves for being so weak and so smitten. We see it as a failing. As immature (which is probably why you reach for the term “schoolboy”). We speak to ourselves cruelly. And that’s where I think you need to be careful.

I’m concerned by the way you demonise yourself for doing absolutely nothing wrong. You say you’re “stupid” and an idiot, describe this woman as being so far “out of your league” that you’re... what, like a worm?

You are no worm! You are a flesh and blood human being of passion and of feeling. It’s courageous to say out loud – to me, to a friend, to yourself – that you fancy someone. Admitting how we feel makes us vulnerable. It feels precarious and full of risk. But there’s so much beauty in it. When you say you have a “crush” what you’re really saying is: “I’m alive.” And my God, how glorious it is to feel so alive. How much better it is, in the end, to feel this angst and adrenaline, the pain and the excitement and the thunderous giddy thrill than to be deadened and cynical and shut off and immune to everything – even joy.

But I do want you to remember that when we “crush” on someone we often tend to put them on a pedestal. This woman may be all of the things you say she is – sexy, funny, smart – and more, but she’s still a person. She has her own insecurities, traumas and anxieties. She’s not immune to avoidance, attachment issues or self-esteem problems. No-one is. She may even have felt exactly as you feel now.

Does that mean you should ask her out? I’m usually a fan of the “why the hell not” approach – especially if you keep it light (a coffee, a walk). You could slip her a note at her desk if asking face to face is too intense; you could be honest and tell her you’re shy but that you’d love to get to know her. You could also say there’s absolutely no pressure, but that you think she’s great and you’d kick yourself for not giving it a shot.

At best, she will say “yes” and then you’ll have the chance to see that she’s human, after all, just like you. And if it’s not romantic, you may have found a friend. Either way, your nerves and sickness will decrease.

At worst, she’ll thank you kindly, say no and you’ll feel horrendous – for a while (and if she reacts more negatively than that, then it will still help you get over this obsession – because nobody wants to date someone who’d be so cruel. It will help pop the bubble).

Later on, I think you’ll see this whole experience for what it is: a gift. You’ll have made her feel good about herself, which is worth it when you think so much of her to begin with – and you’ll have opened the door to something rare and precious: hope.

Do you have a problem you would like to raise anonymously with Dear Vix? Issues with love, relationships, family and work? Fill in this survey or email dearvix@independent.co.uk