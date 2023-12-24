Why I’ll be eating chocolate and cake this Christmas – and sod the diabetes
It’s bad enough facing 180 extra decisions every day without the lecturing and the hectoring when we indulge the occasional treat, writes defiant (and hungry) type 1 diabetic James Moore
Life with type 1 diabetes (an autoimmune condition that knocks out your insulin-producing cells usually during childhood) is complicated.
Research by Stanford University suggests we have to make up to 180 more decisions a day than the average person. At Christmas, that number could easily be doubled. All that “bad” food loaded up with a diabetic’s No 1 enemy: sugar. (Not to mention booze, of course – which contains carbs, but can also lower one’s blood sugar in a manner that isn’t always easy to predict.)
As if all that isn’t complicated enough, there is the constant pressure from the “sugar police” and their allies in the medical profession.
