Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Why I’ll be eating chocolate and cake this Christmas – and sod the diabetes

It’s bad enough facing 180 extra decisions every day without the lecturing and the hectoring when we indulge the occasional treat, writes defiant (and hungry) type 1 diabetic James Moore

Sunday 24 December 2023 14:26
Comments
<p>People with diabetes aren’t banned from eating sugar </p>

People with diabetes aren’t banned from eating sugar

(Ocado)

Life with type 1 diabetes (an autoimmune condition that knocks out your insulin-producing cells usually during childhood) is complicated.

Research by Stanford University suggests we have to make up to 180 more decisions a day than the average person. At Christmas, that number could easily be doubled. All that “bad” food loaded up with a diabetic’s No 1 enemy: sugar. (Not to mention booze, of course – which contains carbs, but can also lower one’s blood sugar in a manner that isn’t always easy to predict.)

As if all that isn’t complicated enough, there is the constant pressure from the “sugar police” and their allies in the medical profession.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in