Why do we put ‘superhuman’ Paralympians on a (non-accessible) pedestal?

Hannah Cockcroft, the UK’s superstar wheelchair racer, is to be applauded for drawing attention to an awkward truth – that when Paralympians are hailed for their achievements, it’s easier to ignore ‘normal’ disabled people. And I should know, says James Moore – I run the gauntlet every time I leave the house

Saturday 27 January 2024 11:48
Paralympic golden girl Hannah Cockcroft says her fellow athletes are 'seen as different to the rest of the disability community'

Paralympic golden girl Hannah Cockcroft says her fellow athletes are ‘seen as different to the rest of the disability community’

(Martin Rickett/PA)

In many ways, it is a statement that disabled people have been waiting to hear from a Paralympian.

“Britain is a really scary place to be as a disabled person right now. Paralympians are almost seen as different to the rest of the disability community. We are shown for what we can do – and everyone else with a disability is almost criminalised for what they can’t do, or struggle to do.”

So said Hannah Cockroft, the superstar Paralympic wheelchair racer, in an interview with BBC Sport. And yes. Yes! YES!

