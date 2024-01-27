Why do we put ‘superhuman’ Paralympians on a (non-accessible) pedestal?

In many ways, it is a statement that disabled people have been waiting to hear from a Paralympian.

“Britain is a really scary place to be as a disabled person right now. Paralympians are almost seen as different to the rest of the disability community. We are shown for what we can do – and everyone else with a disability is almost criminalised for what they can’t do, or struggle to do.”

So said Hannah Cockroft, the superstar Paralympic wheelchair racer, in an interview with BBC Sport. And yes. Yes! YES!