Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

The government is in no position to advise employers about hiring disabled people

The Department for Work and Pensions has produced a how-to guide for businesses looking to employ more disabled people – which, given its own questionable record on such matters, is a bit rich, says James Moore

Monday 15 April 2024 17:17 BST
Comments
Todd became Britain’s first fully qualified scaffolder with Down’s Syndrome, finding part-time employment with Coles Scaffolding
Todd became Britain’s first fully qualified scaffolder with Down’s Syndrome, finding part-time employment with Coles Scaffolding

As a disabled person of working age, it is hard to imagine an organisation less likely than the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) to produce a guide on how to be an awesome employer of those of us with pesky bodies that do things a bit differently. It’s like the Brazilian government inviting an illegal logging company to advise on how to conserve the rainforest.

It isn’t just that the DWP behaves badly towards those claiming disability benefits that it can feel like a sledgehammer is aimed at our skulls. The government’s own performance statistics don’t make for happy reading, either. Fun fact: 70 per cent of appeals against its decisions on personal independence payments (PIP) are won by the appellant.

No, its record as an employer is, shall we say, less than exemplary. Actually, that’s soft-soaping it. “Bloody awful” might be a better way to characterise it.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in