Dogs in restaurants is a very French thing. It’s rare to see a sign outside a brasserie that says “chiens interdits”. While dogs generally have a better time of it in London – over here, they’re not only allowed in public parks, but also off the lead, too – in Paris, they’re a walking, four-legged photographic cliché.

This week, a tweet about a French dog went viral. A Parisian was spotted dining a deux with his chihuahua at Les Deux Magots, the legendary St Germain brasserie. He ordered two main courses – one for himself, and one for his canine companion, who sat on the burgundy banquette in a red sweater. The owner, who had a glass of red wine with his asparagus and scrambled egg, then fed his pet chunks of salmon in between bites of his own meal.

Britain is supposedly a nation of dog lovers, but that’s true love.