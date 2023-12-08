The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is it ever OK to take your dog out to dinner?
The Parisian gent who went viral this week when he treated his pooch to a meal at Les Deux Magots could teach this nation of supposed dog lovers a thing or two, says Kate Spicer
Dogs in restaurants is a very French thing. It’s rare to see a sign outside a brasserie that says “chiens interdits”. While dogs generally have a better time of it in London – over here, they’re not only allowed in public parks, but also off the lead, too – in Paris, they’re a walking, four-legged photographic cliché.
This week, a tweet about a French dog went viral. A Parisian was spotted dining a deux with his chihuahua at Les Deux Magots, the legendary St Germain brasserie. He ordered two main courses – one for himself, and one for his canine companion, who sat on the burgundy banquette in a red sweater. The owner, who had a glass of red wine with his asparagus and scrambled egg, then fed his pet chunks of salmon in between bites of his own meal.
Britain is supposedly a nation of dog lovers, but that’s true love.
