Is this the moment Trump’s popularity bubble bursts? Don’t bet on it…

Has the day really come, when the Harry Houdini of American politics will finally be unable to break free from the chains? The occasion when we discover that Donald Trump – the first former president of the United States to be convicted of a criminal offence – is mortal, and does not have supernatural survival powers? That Newton was right: there really is such a thing as gravity?

I have been here far too many times before to dare say “Well, this really is it…” He’s walked away from too many train-wrecks and dumpster fires for me to dare start writing his political obituary.

But it’s not nothing, either. Though Trump has characterised this entire process as a witch-hunt, a political persecution, the improper actions of the Biden justice department (for the record, this trial was not a federal case, but one brought by the district attorney in Manhattan, so has nothing to do with Biden or the Department of Justice), Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts by a jury of his peers.