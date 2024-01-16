Trump and Starmer: How on earth will the Odd Couple get along?
This time next year – if polls are accurate – we could have Donald Trump in the White House and Keir Starmer in No 10. What could possibly go wrong, asks Sean O’Grady
In a little over a year, if all goes well (from his point of view), Donald Trump will have been inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. Back in the White House for a second term of office, he will soon be off on a victory lap, meeting world leaders.
Early calls will be paid to the countries with which America considers it enjoys a “special relationship” – Canada, Mexico, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The UK, which thinks it has a special relationship, along with other European powers, will come a little later.
And then we will see the emergence of the oddest of odd couples ever to have been thrown together by a geopolitical Cupid – president Donald J Trump, and – if current polling is to be believed – the also newly installed prime minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies