Ignore poll predicting huge Tory wipeout, says Keir Starmer

Labour candidates and MPs should disregard a poll suggesting the Tories could be on course for a 1997-style wipeout at the next general election, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

A YouGov survey of 14,000 people, reported by The Telegraph, indicates that Rishi Sunak’s Tories could hold on to as few as 169 seats as Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour enters Downing Street with 385.

During a trip to Whetstone in Barnet, the opposition leader said: “We have to earn every vote, respect every vote and we should always, always, fight like we’re 5 per cent behind.”