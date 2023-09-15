It’s the Balls and Osborne show! Talk about plunging interest rates...

If you’re only going to listen to one pair of middle-aged men talking about politics for about 45 minutes a week, then there’s every chance you might go with Ed Balls and George Osborne.

It’s a double act that’s already been a bit of a media success story, most notably on election night 2017, when Osborne failed to conceal his delight at the demise of his own party, and in so doing almost single-handedly won ITV an RTS award.

These, after all, are two political heavyweights. They’re not political correspondents. They’re also not, at least in my humble opinion, what you would necessarily call “centrists”. What should set their new podcast, Political Currency, apart is real expertise, gained by real-life experience of sitting in the big boy’s chair.