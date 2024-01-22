Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

America deserves a better choice than Biden-Trump

Editorial: The US and the world will know soon enough whether Nikki Haley is made of such stuff as to beat the Trump machine. When the picture becomes clear, it will be up to the Democrats to decide how to respond

Monday 22 January 2024 20:53
Comments
<p>The Democratic and Republican party candidates are the Statler and Waldorf of presidential politics</p>

The Democratic and Republican party candidates are the Statler and Waldorf of presidential politics

(AP)

Whatever else becomes of Nikki Haley, there cannot be any doubt about her valour.

Now that Ron DeSantis has ducked out of what passes for the race for the Republican nomination, Ms Haley is, if the polls are to be believed, the only thing that stands between Donald Trump and the White House. And that means that all of that famous Trumpian scorn will be directed at her and her alone.

Having worked for him as US ambassador to the UN, and observed him at close quarters, she knows exactly what she is getting into. Thus far, to her credit, she refuses to be intimidated by Mr Trump’s usual repertoire of childish name-calling and alternative facts, willingly amplified most viciously on social media and captive “news” channels by his adoring base. For that alone Ms Haley deserves thanks and praise, if not a Purple Heart.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in