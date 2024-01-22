Whatever else becomes of Nikki Haley, there cannot be any doubt about her valour.

Now that Ron DeSantis has ducked out of what passes for the race for the Republican nomination, Ms Haley is, if the polls are to be believed, the only thing that stands between Donald Trump and the White House. And that means that all of that famous Trumpian scorn will be directed at her and her alone.

Having worked for him as US ambassador to the UN, and observed him at close quarters, she knows exactly what she is getting into. Thus far, to her credit, she refuses to be intimidated by Mr Trump’s usual repertoire of childish name-calling and alternative facts, willingly amplified most viciously on social media and captive “news” channels by his adoring base. For that alone Ms Haley deserves thanks and praise, if not a Purple Heart.