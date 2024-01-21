Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was interrupted by multiple climate protesters at a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday 20 January.

Some of the protesters held signs reading “Haley: Climate criminal,” while others stood up from their seats to shout at the former South Carolina governor.

A total of six people were removed from the rally.

Ms Haley addressed national security issues and immigration ahead of the state’s Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

Despite expressing support for Donald Trump’s policies and noting that she voted for the former president twice, she said the US would not survive a second Trump term.