Nikki Haley reacts to Ron DeSantis quitting presidential race

Nikki Haley has given her immediate reaction to rival Ron DeSantis ending his presidential campaign.

The former South Carolina governor was speaking at an event in Seabrook, New Hampshire on Sunday (21 January) and told cheering supporters “He ran a great race, he’s been a good governor, and we wish him well”.

“Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left”, she continued.

DeSantis put the breaks on his presidential campaign on Sunday, lending his endorsement to Donald Trump.

“I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources when we do not have a clear path to victory,” the Florida governor said in a video posted to social media.