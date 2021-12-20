The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual
Editorial: There is no other day of the year when more people mix at close quarters for prolonged periods – across generations and from across the country – than on Christmas Day
As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms.
The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
The usual press conference didn’t take place, because there was nothing to announce. Parliament won’t be recalled. Putting things crudely, Boris Johnson asked his cabinet to consider additional restrictions, and they told him to get lost. It is a tragedy for the country.
