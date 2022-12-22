As an object lesson in how not to manage the latter stages of a pandemic, China provides a fine case study. After sticking for too long to a phantasmagoric “zero-Covid” objective, the Chinese Politburo, spooked by a near-revolutionary mood among the populace, panicked and ended all the previous draconian restrictions almost immediately.

The result was predictable: a huge spike in Covid cases that threatens to overcome the nation’s economy and, more to the point, its underdeveloped health system. In a nation of 1.4 billion, that equates to a lot of casualties, even if the strain of the virus now circulating causes relatively mild Covid-19. There are predictions that half the population of Shanghai, for example, some 25 million, will soon be infected – and the same could happen across the nation.

The problem is that the Chinese government, labouring under the misapprehension that Covid could indeed be eliminated with sufficient testing and quarantining, failed to use the time bought by lockdowns to get its citizens vaccinated. The overall rate of vaccination, around 60 per cent, is weak, and in some groups, such as the elderly, the number who have had the vital booster jab administered to them is dangerously low.