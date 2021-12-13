Anyone answering the prime minister’s call to “get boosted now” over the past day or so would have been met with some immediate logistical obstacles.

The NHS vaccination booking website crashed, and queues were forming at busy vaccination centres. Just to add to the general air of collapse, it became impossible to order lateral flow test kits, though there may still be some stocks with pharmacists.

It would hardly be surprising if – as with petrol and loo roll before – panic set in among the public and long lines formed outside pharmacies and vaccination sites.