Boris Johnson tells public to 'get boosted to protect way of life'

Boris Johnson, who addressed the nation in a pre-recorded announcement, told the public to “get boosted to protect way of life”.

The announcement comes after the UK Covid-19 threat level was increased to Level 4, after recommendations from chief medical officers and NHS England’s national medical director.

The Prime Minister explained how the decision to speed up the rollout of third jabs could lead to some NHS appointments being postponed until the new year.

The NHS booking system will be open for those under the age of 30 from Wednesday (15 December) but “in some cases you can walk in from tomorrow”.