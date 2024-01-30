While David Cameron enjoyed mixed reviews for his premiership and then suffered severe reputational damage during his brief career as a lobbyist, as a foreign secretary the now Lord Cameron is now enjoying a metamorphosis into a statesman.

It is indeed the mark of a statesman to know when to make a bold move, and Lord Cameron has certainly done so with his initiative on Palestinian nationhood.

He was admirably clear about his ambition: “We should be starting to set out what a Palestinian state would look like – what it would comprise, how it would work. As that happens, we, with allies, will look at the issue of recognising a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations. This could be one of the things that helps to make this process irreversible.”